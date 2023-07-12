From Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, Claudia Sheinbaum He stressed that with the creation of new programs and infrastructure works, he will help the equitable distribution of well-being, as is the case of the Tren del Istmo or the Tren Maya.

He also stressed that one of the priorities for building the future of Mexico is to give continuity to the Fourth Transformationwhich since 2018 has generated better living conditions for all Mexicans.

Sheinbaum Pardo assured that with this governance model, which is based on Mexican Humanism, priority has been given to those places that were ignored for years, “for the first time the southeast was looked at to benefit it.”

From the Pearl of the Gulf of Mexico, brown sheinbaum He pointed out that only with the Fourth Transformation it is possible to generate projects with social justice, since they are efforts based on transparency, honesty and the eradication of corruption.

“Today we have a government that said -corruption is over, privileges are over-… that’s why we say we don’t want the Fourth Transformation to end,” he said.

The foregoing, she commented, has not only been achieved since the presidency, but also in different places in the Mexican Republic such as Mexico City, where during her tenure as Head of Government the large gaps in inequality in health were reduced. , education and mobility, thanks to projects such as the construction of the Elevated Trolleybus or the creation of policies with a social sense, as is the case of My Scholarship to Start.

“We govern with the same principles as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: do not steal, do not lie and do not betray the people,” commented the former CDMX head of government.

In this sense, he affirmed that the continuity of what the President has begun can only be configured with the support of the people of Mexico, for which he stressed that in the process of defining the Coordination of Defense of the Fourth Transformation.

“It’s not just about coming to this assembly, but that we leave here and continue convincing many people who still haven’t been convinced of what the Fourth Transformation of public life in Mexico represents,” he said.

He stressed that only by working hand in hand with the citizenry can the doors be closed to those neoliberal governments that now seek to return to power to implement practices that did a lot of damage to the people of Mexico under the leadership of characters such as Carlos Salinas, Vicente Fox, José Ángel Gurría and in the specific case of Campeche, Alejandro Moreno, who in his government stood out for corruption in real estate.

“The Fourth Transformation left behind the neoliberal model, a form that alienated the nation’s assets, which sold the nation’s companies to private individuals and foreigners, which became corrupted,” he stressed.

About, brown sheinbaum He stressed the need to continue fighting tirelessly as Andrés Manuel López Obrador did in his time.

Among the great struggles that should not end, Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted substantive equality as one of the great battles that still must continue to be faced, because although today there is a government that sees the importance of women’s participation in public life, there is still a long way to go.

