Madrid. Astronomers directly measured the mass of a dead star with an effect known as gravitational microlensing, first predicted by Albert Einstein in his theory of relativity.

The international team, led by the University of Cambridge, used data from the telescopes Gaea, of the European Space Agency, and hubble to measure how light from a distant star was bent around a white dwarf known as LAWD 37, causing the distant star to temporarily change its apparent position in the sky.

It is the first time that this effect has been detected in an isolated star other than our Sun, and that the mass of such a body has been directly measured. The results are published in the journal Monthly Notices, of the Royal Astronomical Society.

LAWD 37 is the result of the death of a star like ours. When a star dies, it stops burning its fuel and expels its outer material, leaving only a hot and dense core. Under these conditions, matter as we know it behaves very differently and becomes something called electron-degenerate matter.

“White dwarfs provide clues about how stars evolve: one day our own star will end up being one of them,” Peter McGill, lead author of the study and a PhD student at the Cambridge Institute of Astronomy, said in a statement.

The scientist now works at the University of California at Santa Cruz.

LAWD 37 has been the subject of numerous studies, as it is relatively close to us. This white dwarf is 15 light-years away, in the constellation Musca, and is what remains of a star that died about 1.15 billion years ago.

“Because this white dwarf is relatively close to us, we have a lot of data about it: about its light spectrum, but the missing piece of the puzzle was to measure its mass,” added McGill.

Important factor in the evolution of a star

Mass is one of the most important factors in the evolution of a star. For most stellar objects, astronomers derive it indirectly, based on strong and often unproven modeling assumptions. In the rare cases where it can be directly inferred, the object must have a companion, such as a binary star system. However, for individual objects, such as LAWD 37, other methods are needed.

McGill and his international team of colleagues used the data from the telescopes to obtain the first precise measurement of LAWD 37’s mass by predicting, and then observing, an astrometric effect predicted by Einstein.

Since the light from the background star was so weak, the main challenge for astronomers was to extract the lensing signal from the noise.

“These phenomena are rare and their effects are tiny,” McGill explained.

With the lens signal extracted, the researchers were able to measure the size of the astrometric deflection of the background source, which scales with the mass of the white dwarf, and obtain a gravitational mass for LAWD 37 that is 56 percent the mass of our Sun. This agrees with previous theoretical predictions about the mass of the star and corroborates current theories about the evolution of white dwarfs.

“The precision of the measurement allows us to check the mass-radius relationship of white dwarfs,” explains McGill. “This means testing the properties of matter in the extreme conditions inside this dead star.”

The researchers say their results open the door to future event predictions with data from Gaia that can be detected with space observatories such as the James West, successor to Hubble.