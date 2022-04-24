Last Saturday night (23.Apr.2022) the Venice Biennale awarded two black artists with the Golden Lion for the first time in 127 years. The winners were British Sonia Boyce and American Simone Leigh.

Sonia Boyce received the award for best national participation for her exhibition “Feeling Her Way” in the UK pavilion. With a central focus on British black music, the show brings together drawings, photographs, videos and installations that show meetings and rehearsals of singers in musical collaboration.

“Sonia Boyce proposes another reading of stories through sonic. By working collaboratively with other black women, she unravels a plethora of silenced stories.”says the jury in a statement.

American Simone Leigh won the Golden Lion for best participation for her sculpture, video and performance works. The biennial characterized her work as “powerfully persuasive monumental sculptural inauguration for Arsenale”.

The work honored calls “Brick House”. It is a bronze bust of a black woman about 5 meters high. The work depicts a female figure with braids, whose body resembles a skirt and a clay house. The sculpture was exhibited for the 1st time at the High Line park in New York in 2019.

The exhibition also awarded the Lebanese artist Ali Cherri with the Silver Lion for a young participant. More than 200 artists from 59 countries were invited to participate in the show.