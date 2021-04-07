Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Sharjah is hosting the final of the 13th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, which was called the “50th Cup” between Al Nasr and Al-Ahly teams on Friday evening at the Sharjah Stadium, the first time that the “Smiling Emirate” embraces the event, in the “Derby” waiting for the “Brigadier” to come together. The title holder, who raises the slogan “The Fourth Coronation”, and the “Knights” aspiring in turn to enhance his record in the number of times he won the championship for the fifth time.

The Arabian Gulf Cup final over the past 12 seasons has moved between 5 stadiums in the emirates of the country, beginning at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium at Al Jazira Club in the capital Abu Dhabi, which witnessed the first coronation of Al Ain at the expense of Al Wahda 1-0 in the 2008-2009 season, up to Zabeel Stadium, which witnessed the crowning of “Al-Ameed” with its second title in front of its rival Shabab Al-Ahly 2-1.

The list of stadiums for the Arab Gulf Cup final included Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Zabeel Stadium, Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, Rashid Stadium in Shabab Al Ahly Club, while Sharjah Stadium will be the sixth destination for the final of the current season 2020-2021.

Al Maktoum Stadium in Al-Nasr Club is the most host for the Arab Gulf Cup final matches in 4 versions of the 2009-2010 seasons (Al Jazeera), 2011-2012 (Al-Ahly), 2015-2016 (Al-Wehda), 2016-2017 (Al-Ahly), and Hazaa Bin Stadium came second. Zayed, after he witnessed the crowning of the champions of three editions of the seasons 2013-2014 (Al-Ahly), 2017-2018 (Al-Wehda), and 2018-2019 (Shabab Al-Ahly).

On the other hand, the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Al-Jazira Club hosted the final of the Arab Gulf Cup in the 2008-2009 and 2010-2011 editions (Al-Shabab), and the final was held once at Rashid Stadium in the 2014-2015 season, in which victory was crowned with its first title at the expense of Sharjah, before returning The ball is at Zabeel Stadium in the last season 2019-2020 edition, pending the outcome of Friday’s confrontation at Sharjah Stadium.