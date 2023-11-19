The first video of the use of the RBK-500 cluster bomb on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been published

The Russian military used RBK-500 cluster bombs for the first time against positions of Ukrainian troops. Video recording on Sunday, November 19th, publishes Telegram-Warrior DV channel.

The footage shows quick flashes flashing among the trees throughout the field, and then smoke rising up. Then a shot from another shot is shown – on the horizon you can see lights flashing in waves above the ground, quickly moving to another part of the field.

It is alleged that cluster bombs were used en masse in the southern Donetsk direction. According to the channel, this happened near the settlement of Staromayorskoye.

In mid-October, it became known that several American long-range ATACMS missiles were secretly brought to Ukraine. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal wrote that the administration of US President Joe Biden decided to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with these shells due to the slow progress at the front.

In addition, as The New York Times learned from American officials, these missiles are equipped with cluster munitions – smaller bombs that are ready to be launched over long distances. Biden agreed to supply them to the troops only, allegedly, on the condition of limited area of ​​use.