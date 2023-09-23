The Red Cross International intervened this Friday for the first time in the migration crisis that happens in Mexico, providing food to almost 300 people, in Ciudad Juárez, in the north of the country.

Help reached migrants who are on the Mexican side of the Bravo Rivernear immigration gate 36, and who in the last week have been violated, both by the United States National Guard and by criminals in Mexico, who at times have prevented them from supplying themselves with water and food.

The migrants, who arrived by train, crossed the small riverbed of the Bravo and a razor wire barricade after receiving the food to join a camp of about 500 people that was formed between the river and the border wall between the US and Mexicowhere they will wait to be legally processed by immigration authorities.

“Well, we are worried about the people who have just arrived and there is no place where they can settle and have a way to have food,” said María Teresa Moncayo, representative of the Veterans group, which is assigned care. refugees and migrants of the International Red Cross.

He recalled that the migrants drank water from the canal, which worried the institution and prompted them to provide them with water and sandwiches to alleviate hunger and thirst.

“There are too many people, we are not so prepared for all these people en masse that are arriving in Ciudad Juárez,” he added.

In this context, migrants stranded on the country’s northern border wait for days to reach the “American dream“, sometimes without drinking water or eating any food.

“We have not eaten since yesterday afternoon, we have been waiting in line for two days to try to get from that side to fulfill our dream. We haven’t eaten for almost a day, we are all dehydrated,” said Yovel González, a Venezuelan who arrived in the border town of Ciudad Juárez this Thursday.

Although Ferromex, the company that manages the railways in the north of the country, announced on Tuesday that it would stop its shipments to Ciudad Juárez to avoid more accidents with migrants on board, during Thursday and Friday the train has continued arriving with migrants who They headed straight to the camp installed on the American side, between the wall and the river.