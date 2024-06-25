A curious event happened in the match between Brazil and Costa Rica, of group D of the Copa América 2024, which takes place in the territory of USA.

Gustavo Alfaro, ‘Tico’ coach, ordered that in one of the changes that were made, the pink card be used, which was recently endorsed to be tested in the Cup.

For the history

It was used because one of the players left the field due to a concussion, so Costa Rica will be able to make six changes during the game.

The pink card was established by the Conmebol as a safety measure so that teams have the option of making a sixth change in a match, as long as the changes are made due to cases of head trauma and concussion.

The judges do not show the card, but a form other than normal changes will be filled out, the regulations state.