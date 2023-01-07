The head of the OCU, Epiphanius, held a service for the first time in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

The head of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) Epiphanius held a service for the first time in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv, reports TASS. The broadcast of what was happening was conducted by the Ukrainian media, as well as on a screen installed in front of the cathedral.

At the entrance to the church, police detachments were on duty. Representatives of the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies checked the documents of those who wanted to get into the building.

In early December, the chairman of the Office for External Church Relations of the OCU, Evstratiy Zorya, announced that the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra had become part of the OCU. Soon this transition was commented on in the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).