The Dubai Financial Market continued its rise towards its highest levels in more than 8 years, while the Abu Dhabi Securities Market continued its gains for the third session in a row, supported by gains in leading stocks and purchasing operations by international investors.

The market capitalization of listed shares rose from 3.564 trillion dirhams at the end of yesterday’s session to 3.574 trillion dirhams at the end of today’s session, distributed by 2.87 trillion dirhams for shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market and 704.4 billion dirhams for shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market, thus exceeding the barrier of 700 billion. dirham for the first time in its history.

Local stocks attracted liquidity of about 2.45 billion dirhams, distributed by 1.53 billion dirhams in the Abu Dhabi market and 916.2 million dirhams in the Dubai market, and about 532.2 million shares were traded through the implementation of more than 32.5 thousand transactions.

Abu Dhabi Market

The FTSE Abu Dhabi General Market Index, “FADGI,” rose by 0.24 percent, or 23.4 points, to close at 9,845.99 points, while the “Fadex 15” index rose by about 0.25 percent, gaining about 24.39 points, to close at 9,557.56 points, with the real estate sector index rising by about 6.67 percent and energy. 0.66 percent, services 0.57 percent, and finance 0.04 percent.

“Aldar Properties” topped the winning stocks with an increase of 7.9 percent, and shares of “Abu Dhabi Islamic” increased by 2.32 percent, “ADNOC Drilling” by 1.29 percent, “Vertiglob” by 1.14 percent, “ADNOC Logistics” by 0.82 percent, and “Yahsat” by 0.77 percent. “Taqa” 0.57 percent, “First Abu Dhabi” 0.44 percent, “ADNOC Distribution” 0.26 percent, and “Abu Dhabi Commercial” 0.23 percent.

“Aldar Properties” accounted for the largest share of trades at about 325.9 million dirhams to close at 5.87 dirhams, followed by “International Holding” attracting 221.5 million dirhams and closing at 406 dirhams, then “Abu Dhabi Ports” 150.7 million dirhams and reaching 6.28 dirhams and “Alpha Dhabi”. 116.5 million dirhams, reaching a level of 20.48 dirhams.

Dubai market

The general index of the Dubai Financial Market rose by 1 percent, or the equivalent of 41.28 points, to close at 4,179.68 points, remaining at its highest levels since August 2015, supported by gains in the shares of the real estate sector by 3.41 percent, communications by 0.76 percent, financials by 0.49 percent, services by 0.43 percent, and industry by 0.21 percent.

The performance of the Dubai market was enhanced by gains in real estate shares, with “Emaar Properties” rising by 6.4 percent, “Tecom” by 1.12 percent, and “Deyaar” by 0.29 percent. The shares of “Dubai Islamic” also rose by 1.57 percent, “Dubai Financial Market” by 2.46 percent, and “Al Arabiya” shares rose by 1.57 percent. Aviation 1.45 percent, Dubai Investments 0.82 percent, Empower 1.6 percent, Tabreed 0.85 percent, and Du 0.76 percent.

“Emaar Properties” led the activity, attracting liquidity of about 394.2 million dirhams, followed by “Dubai Islamic” attracting 127.1 million dirhams, then “Emirates NBD” 64.2 million dirhams, and “Emaar Development” 57 million dirhams.