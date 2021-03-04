The European Union has banned the export of a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Australia.

This is the first time that the bloc has banned the export of vaccines, according to a mechanism it approved last January.

The shipment, consisting of 250 thousand doses of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, was to leave from Italy to Australia, according to European media citing sources, today, Thursday, confirming a previous news report.

The consortium created a registry to monitor vaccine exports in January, in the midst of a dispute with the British-Swedish vaccine producer over whether it fulfills its contractual obligations with the European Union.

The European Mechanism allows the authorities of member states, in consultation with the European Commission, to stop any exports of vaccines outside the bloc if the latter deems that a company is not respecting its agreements.

Unlike the manufacturers of vaccines against Covid-19 disease, “Pfizer” and “Moderna”, “AstraZeneca” has not delivered the doses that it pledged to the European Union. The company cut expected deliveries in the first quarter from 80 million to 40 million doses, citing production problems.

There was a suspicion that vaccines produced within the European Union were being sold to countries outside the bloc, which led to the creation of this vaccine export registry.