Dhe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a virus that often causes respiratory infections – it can cause severe symptoms, especially in babies and young children. Therefore, many hospital treatments were necessary last winter. Last Friday, the EU Commission approved a first vaccine intended to protect babies, which had been approved a few days earlier in the USA.

The vaccine, called Abrysvo, is administered to the pregnant mother, resulting in passive immunization. It should be given to women between 24 and 36 weeks of pregnancy to avoid possible risks of premature birth. At the beginning of 2022, the pharmaceutical manufacturer GSK stopped studies on another vaccine for the passive immunization of children, according to media reports because of a so-called safety signal for premature births – an abnormality that requires further investigation.

Significant protection

According to the placebo-controlled study on the Abrysvo vaccine financed by the manufacturer Pfizer, this reduces the risk of becoming seriously ill for children up to the age of three months by a good 80 percent. At the age of up to six months, this protection is around 70 percent. According to study published in The Lancet In 2019, around 100,000 children under the age of five died as a result of RSV infection worldwide, around 97 percent of them in low- and middle-income countries.

The EU Commission had accelerated the approval process. Preventing severe cases is “particularly important for our children, where RSV is one of the leading causes of hospitalization in the EU,” said EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides in a statement. “The European Health Union is delivering on its promises and taking decisive action to address health threats.”

The vaccine is also approved for the active immunization of people over the age of 60, in the USA approval for this group of people was granted in May. At that time, the US drug agency FDA also approved the RSV vaccine Arexvy from the pharmaceutical company GSK for seniors, and in June this also happened in the EU.







STIKO is still advising

The pharmaceutical company Moderna has also submitted applications for approval of its RSV vaccine, which is based on mRNA technology. It should also be given to seniors from the age of 60.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) is currently dealing with the use of vaccines for the various groups of people. The Commission has not yet published any recommendations on this.