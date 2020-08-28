This operation concerned a Casino hypermarket on the outskirts of Troyes (Aube), which was to become a Leclerc hypermarket. The competition authority considers that this concentration would lead to higher prices for consumers.

The Géant Casino hypermarket in Barberey-Saint-Sulpice, on the outskirts of Troyes (Aube), will not be able to pass under the E. Leclerc brand. The Competition Authority has “for the first time” banned the merger, believing, Friday August 28, that it presented risks of price increases for consumers.

The operation would have “led to the constitution of a duopoly between the Carrefour hypermarket brands and E. Leclerc in the Troyes conurbation, facilitating the establishment of tacit coordination behavior in the catchment area concerned”, as well as a “price increase due to the disappearance of the rivalry between the acquired hypermarket and the E. Leclerc hypermarket already present in the Troy area”, writes the Authority on its website. According to the law dictionary Dalloz, a concentration is an operation “tending to create a decision-making unit between companies, with the aim of increasing their economic power.”

The local daily L’Est Eclair specified in 2019 that the sale concerned the business and the premises, to a member E. Leclerc, also owning the Saint-Parres-aux-Tertres hypermarket, east of Troyes. This concentration “would have had the effect of harmonizing the products marketed and the commercial policies of the two outlets”, explained the Competition Authority on Friday. “In the absence of appropriate remedies for the competition problems identified, the Autorité was led to ban the transaction.”