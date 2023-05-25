Rosanna Costa, President of the Central Bank of Chile, during an interview on January 26, 2023. Tamara Merino (Bloomberg)

For the first time in its history, the Chilean Central Bank activated an instrument to require the national bank to increase its capital by 0.5% of risk-weighted assets within a 12-month period. The sector calculates that they are about 1,500 million dollars. The objective of the measure, explained the autonomous body, is to prepare the financial industry of the South American country in the face of greater external uncertainty. The announcement, which took the banking and business associations of the South American country by surprise, occurs in the global context of the bankruptcy of US banks Silicon Valley Bank, Signature and First Republic and the fall of the Swiss giant Credit Suisse.

The mechanism, called the Countercyclical Capital Requirement (RCC), was incorporated into the Chilean regulation within the framework of the 2019 reform to the Banking Law and announced by the Central Bank after its financial policy meeting and before releasing its Report. Financial Stability Report for the First Semester of 2023.

In its report, the Central Bank, along with highlighting the solidity of the local financial system, explained that “the turbulence that began in March, as a result of the bankruptcy of several banks, has been mitigated by the rapid and coordinated action of the authorities.” Since then, the agency says, “the risks of episodes of abrupt correction in asset prices and capital outflows have increased, especially in emerging economies.” Along these lines, he pointed out that “despite the fact that the macroeconomic scenario has evolved in line with forecasts, the risk of a downturn cannot be completely ruled out.” shock severe external. The issuing institute pointed out that, although the probability that a scenario of these characteristics is low, “its negative impact on the economy would be significant.”

The president of the Association of Banks, José Manuel Mena, criticized the measure and pointed out that “the problems of international banks have no relationship with Chilean banks, as the authority has mentioned (…) We do not see the activation of this instrument as something coherent, neither with the diagnosis, nor with its objective”, he stressed. The local bank leader also warned that the activation of the mechanism could lead to a contraction of credit and added that he requested a meeting with the Central Bank to have more technical background on the measure.

Also Ricardo Mewes, president of the Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC), which brings together the main unions in Chile, came up against the unexpected announcement. “Our great concern has to do with the fact that when you make these demands on banks to increase capital, this will immediately have an impact on loans to companies and individuals.”

The market also acknowledged receipt: the dollar climbed to 810 pesos, an increase of 4.2 pesos, which according to agents was due, in part, to what was announced by the Central.

The Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, however, went out to put cold cloths. Consulted about the decision of the Central Bank, of which he was president between 2016 and 2022, just before entering the Government, the Secretary of State explained that “the banks have had significant profits, they have constituted very significant voluntary provisions and, therefore, the risk of this affecting credit is considerably less.” The economist added: “The question for the banks is how much of their profits they are going to retain for the purposes of constituting this capital requirement.” The Chilean banking industry registered profits of 7,000 million dollars in 2022.

The president of the Central Bank, Rosanna Costa, in any case, acknowledged this Wednesday in a presentation before the Chilean Senate that “the economy could be affected in the short term, because a change in the capital requirement [a los bancos] it could have an impact on the availability of credits”, although he pointed out that these will be “limited and transitory”, also highlighting the slack in Chilean banks.

The macroeconomic coordinator of the Latin American Center for Economic and Social Policies of the Catholic University (Clapes) Hermann González, explains to EL PAIS that the RCC is a new instrument, which exists in 50 countries around the world and that puts Chile at the forefront in terms of regulation. He acknowledges that “its effects are uncertain and, in a stagnant economy with high interest rates and restrictive credit conditions, it is difficult to do so.” The researcher adds that the space for the issuing entity to make this decision is within the framework of the Financial Stability Report that is carried out every six months, so it could have been a risk to wait six more months to make the decision, in the context the deterioration of international financial conditions.

González, who additionally holds the position of vice president of the Autonomous Fiscal Council, explains that part of the uncertainty of the banks is given because “it is not known how far the additional capital requirement can rise, considering that the ceiling, according to the law, is 2.5% of risk-weighted assets”. In this sense, Hermann’s impression is that the Central Bank could have made a greater effort “because there is no value in surprising the market” with a measure of this type. “There is a lesson, this is new in Chile and its implementation will improve in the future,” he adds.

Likewise, the economist Sebastián Izquierdo, academic coordinator of the CEP, a Chilean liberal studies center, explains that “although this signal may be surprising and have short-term effects”, if the Central Bank has decided to use it “it is preferable to act cautiously to avoid regrets in the future.”