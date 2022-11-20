HMS Spy joined the ten-day maneuvers, which focused on joint response to armed attacks “with the aim of testing the readiness of the participating countries,” according to a statement from the British Royal Navy.

The exercises known as “Ken Sword” involved 36,000 military personnel, 30 ships and 370 aircraft, mainly belonging to Japan and the United States, but Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom also joined the exercises.

Lieutenant Commander Bridget McNee, Executive Officer in Charge of the Ship, said: “For the crew of HMS Spey, the opportunity to participate in Exercise Keene Sword 23 has provided countless opportunities to further develop our capabilities to work together and continue our wonderful working relationship with the Marine Corps in the Self-Defense Forces. Japan and many other allies and partners participating in the exercises.

The Ken Sword maneuvers were first conducted in 1985, and this year’s exercises are the 16th.

The Spee is one of two British Navy patrol ships deployed on a long-term mission in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, as part of the UK’s growing focus on the region.