Due to osteoarthritis of the hip (hip), the life of Ankit (name changed) was very limited for the last 5 years, he was in a lot of pain and felt very tired. Common activities such as climbing the ladder, sitting in or out of the vehicle, walking and even standing were also painful for him due to the joint position and 108 kg body weight.Changing the cooler for a better life was his last and only solution, but that was not easy either. His weight was a major challenge for surgery. Total hip replacement (THR) is a common orthopedic surgery, whose success rate is proven worldwide. However, in obese patients the risk of dislocation, inequality in leg length, and soft tissue imbalance is higher than others, so surgery requires an advanced level of caution and management.

After visiting several doctors, Ankit consulted Dr. Hemant Sharma, director and head of orthopedics at W Pratik Hospital, Gurugram, who specializes in advanced computer-assisted navigation therapy. Explaining the relation between obesity and arthritis, Dr. Sharma said that obesity is the largest contributor to osteoarthritis. Our hips carry the weight of our body and every additional weight of any person’s body increases by 1 kg, there is 6 times more pressure on the hip joint and muscles. This causes the joints to deteriorate gradually.

Reducing weight will give better results

The doctor said that ideally, obese patients should lose a few kilos of weight before surgery so that the results of the surgery would improve. However, due to joint pain and excess weight, such patients have difficulty in losing weight. With the advent of new age technology, joint replacement surgeons are now getting good results even on obese patients. Dr. Sharma said that for joint replacement surgery to be successful for a long time, it is important to implant the implant in the correct manner according to the patient’s anatomy.

In obese patients, the joint is often not visible properly due to multiple layers of fat. Navigation technology corrects human error and helps surgeons for better work in such difficult cases. Through infrared sensing of the patient’s anatomy, the computer gives the surgeon accurate information about the correct position and alignment of the artificial implant. This helps us reduce risks and improve the outcome of surgery compared to traditional techniques.

First such surgery in North India

He said that this was a unique surgery as computer navigation system was used for hip replacement for the first time in North India. We have now done 5 successful hip replacements through this technique. The Computer Assisted Navigation System combines the accuracy of computer technology with the efficiency of the surgeon and gives the best possible results. Just as car navigation systems accurately guide directions through satellite navigation and guide traffic, a computer-assisted joint replacement gives the surgeon a visual mapping of the anatomy of the patient’s joint and important decisions before and during the entire procedure. Helps them to take.

He added, ‘Total hip replacement based on navigation reduces the risk of bleeding, loss of vessels, blood clotting or deep vein thrombosis and infection after the operation, and less rip-off leads to quicker recovery. The truth is that whether or not patients with bone deformity are obese, they are ideal for the use of computer navigation guidance systems. ‘

Return home in 5 days

Talking about his surgery experience, Ankit said, ‘I was in severe pain for a long time, but due to the epidemic situation I was postponing my surgery and I was also afraid that the surgery might deteriorate due to my weight, But when Dr. Sharma explained about the technique being used and assured me that as soon as possible I would be able to return to my normal routine. I decided to go for it. Now feeling much better after surgery. It only took me 5 days to return home from the hospital.