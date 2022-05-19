In an unprecedented event in the history of the World Cup, three referees and three assistants will be present at the maximum appointment of FIFA. After a four-year cycle in which women judges won places in arbitration and starred in international competitions at national team and club level, the recognition for the highest competition to be played in Qatar arrives. “The important thing is quality and not gender,” said the chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee.

This Friday, FIFA published the list of 129 referees who will participate in the World Cup in Qatar, which will take place in November this year. The big news is the nomination of six women (three main and three assistants) for the first time in the history of the Men’s World Cup. In that group there is a French and two Latin Americans.

The gala Stéphanie Frappart, the Rwandan Salima Mukasanga and the Japanese Yoshimi Yamashita will be the field referees; while the Brazilian Neuza Back, the Mexican Karen Díaz Medina and the American Kathryn Nesbitt will go as line judges.

“We are pleased to be able to count on female referees for the first time in the history of the World Cup,” said Italian Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee. “These appointments culminate a long process that began several years ago with the appointment of female referees at FIFA men’s tournaments,” he added.

The highest authority of the referee stressed that “the important thing is quality and not gender” and stated that he hopes in the future that “elite referees in major men’s competitions will be something normal and stop being news”. “They deserve to be in the World Cup because their performance is excellent,” she stressed.

The French Frappart, 38 years old and international since 2011, is the most outstanding referee today. Being fixed for the big women’s events, in 2019 she was the first woman to referee the final of the European Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea; while, in 2020, at Juventus-Dinamo de kyiv, she was the first to direct a Champions League match. In the last European Championship she was designated as an assistant in the opening duel.

For her part, Mukasanga was the first woman to mete out justice in an African Cup of Nations game, with her appearance in Zimbabwe-Guinea.

While Yamashita, in April this year, became the first judge to direct an Asian Champions League match.

39 South Americans and six French will be in Qatar

The breakdown of 129 referees is made up of 36 on the field, 69 assistants and 24 who will be in the video arbitration body. “We have put quality first. Russia was a success because of refereeing excellence and Qatar will be better,” added Collina.

The French delegation of the referee will be made up of Frappart, Clement Turpin -principals-, Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore -assistants-, Benoir Millot and Jerome Brisard -VAR-.

While the South American legion of main referees will be made up of the Argentines Fernando Rapallini and Facundo Tello, the Brazilians Raphael Claus and Wilton Sampaio, the Salvadoran Ivan Barton, the Guatemalan Mario Escobar, the Honduran Said Martínez, the Uruguayan Andrés Matonte, the Peruvian Kevin Ortega , the Mexican César Ramos and the Venezuelan Jesús Valenzuela. There will also be 22 line assistants and six managers in the VAR.

FIFA explained that those chosen were analyzed during a project that covered the progress of each referee in recent years, especially since the post-pandemic stage. “We have announced the names so far in advance because we want to work even harder and follow up on them in the coming months,” Collina said.

with EFE