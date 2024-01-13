For the first time since the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the sister guest of Ore 14, wanted to remember the 29-year-old pregnant

Yesterday Friday 12 January, the sister of Giulia Tramontano chose to go as a guest on the Rai 2 program, 2pm. He wanted to remember the 29-year-old who died at the hands of her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello and wanted to talk about the beautiful relationship he had with her.

In a few days the trial for the 30-year-old barman, accused of voluntary crime with some aggravating. Such as: premeditation, trivial reasons, cohabitation obligation and termination of pregnancy without consent.

Giulia in fact when she lost her life last year May 27th in his home in Senago, it was seventh month pregnant. Only a short time later would he have the chance to hug his little Thiago. But his companion had others in mind plans. Chiara Tramontano in remembering her said:

We are not people who indulge in hatred. When I lost her, I only thought about her, not about whoever stole her from me. I am filled with her love for her, with how much I miss her, with the aunt I could have been. I don't want the hatred towards him to win over me.

We grew up with our mothers calling each other by their names and in my heart I hope that my mother makes another mistake and calls me Giulia. We argued like all sisters, but the best memories are of the period in which I discovered that I would become an aunt, they were days lived with great joy, which I will never have again.

Giulia Tramontano's sister explains why she returned home that evening

That same afternoon, the 29-year-old discovered everything bugi castleand set up by his partner. He had been carrying out one for about a year parallel relationship, with a colleague. The latter called Giulia and asked her to meet. Chiara said about this:

Maybe she thought it was worth having a family like hers, she may have put aside some sorrows, but she would never have closed her eyes to the signs, if they had been there. Forgive no, but until the last day her son gave her the strength to go and meet the other woman, without informing us as she always did.

