Finland and Estonia let three Russian aircraft into their skies for the first time since the beginning of the NWO

Two European countries, Finland and Estonia, have allowed three Russian aircraft to enter their airspace for the first time since February 2022. She announced this on August 17 in her Telegram– Rosaviatsia channel.

The decision of Finland and Estonia was influenced by weather conditions

Finland and Estonia opened the skies to three Russian planes flying to and from Kaliningrad. Aircraft of Rossiya airlines (St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad), Ural Airlines (Kaliningrad – Moscow) and North Wind (Kaliningrad – Samara) performed flights through the neutral waters of the Gulf of Finland, however, faced bad weather conditions.

The storm front for several minutes completely blocked the only corridor for flying to Kaliningrad over neutral waters. The carriers were forced to cross the borders of neighboring countries, the airspace of which is closed to domestic aircraft.

Rosaviatsia thanks the competent authorities of Finland and Estonia for their assistance

The Russian ministry added that they are ready to provide similar assistance to aircraft of foreign companies, if necessary, and let them into their airspace.

The decision of the Finnish and Estonian dispatchers was called the most correct possible

“Everyone remembers the crash of the Tu-154 near Donetsk in 2006,” comments Victor Sazhenin, Honored Pilot of Russia. – The pilots of the plane flying from Anapa to St. Petersburg did not avoid the thunderstorm, but decided to fly around it on horseback. As a result, the passenger liner crashed, no one was rescued.

The fact is that the job description obliges the dispatcher to give a “green light” to an aircraft that bypasses a dangerous weather event, whether it be a thunderstorm or severe turbulence. There is cumulus clouds, which give such turbulence that can destroy not only the aircraft, but also the tractor.

Therefore, what the dispatchers from Finland and Estonia did should have been done by any specialists, regardless of whether they are representatives of a friendly country or not. Victor Sazheninhonored pilot of Russia

Sazhenin notes that in the current political situation one could expect anything, but the Finns and Estonians made the most correct decision possible.

A month earlier, due to bad weather, the sky of Ukraine was opened for the first time for a civil aircraft.

In July, a similar incident occurred with the Turkish carrier Airbus A321-231 passenger aircraft BBN Airlines, carrying more than 180 passengers. For the first time, the airliner flew through the airspace of Ukraine, which has been closed to civil aviation since the start of a special military operation in February 2022.

The charter flight was from Oslo to Antalya. A different route was originally planned, but in the skies over Hungary, the plane changed course due to bad weather. The plane flew through the Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions of Ukraine, and then turned towards Romania.

The skies over Europe have been closed to Russian aircraft for more than a year

Finland and Estonia, along with Latvia, Lithuania and other European countries, closed their airspace to Russian aircraft in February 2022. As a result, Europe was completely cut off for the Russians, and European carriers stopped flying to Russia.

Due to the closed sky, the duration of flights of domestic airlines has increased. Among other things, the route of flights to Kaliningrad has changed, which previously passed over Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and after the introduction of restrictions passes over the Baltic Sea – thus, the duration of flights has increased by 30-40 minutes.