In Russia, for the first time since October 28 last year, less than 18 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were detected. This is evidenced by data published in Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

So, on February 1, 17,648 new cases were registered. Fewer cases were infected only on October 28 – on that day 16,202 cases were reported, after which more than 17 thousand cases were consistently detected in Russia every day.

The total number of infected as of February 1 reached 3,868,087. The number of discharged patients increased by 18,169 per day. A total of 3,318,173 patients recovered.

On January 25, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia now has an opportunity to carefully lift restrictions. He noted that the epidemiological situation in the country is stabilizing.