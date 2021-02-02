In Russia, for the first time since October 28, 2020, less than 17 thousand new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected per day. This is evidenced by data published in Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

So, on February 2, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia increased by 16 643 in 85 regions. Fewer cases were infected only on October 28 – on that day 16,202 cases were reported, after which more than 17 thousand cases were consistently detected in Russia every day.

The total number of infected during the entire time of the pandemic reached 3 884 730. Most cases are in Moscow (1701). St. Petersburg (1481 cases) and the Moscow region (1053 cases) follow the rise in incidence rates. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Altai Republic (one case) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (five cases).

Also, over the past day, 539 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 74,158 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 have died in the country.