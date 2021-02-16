For the first time since October, the increase in new cases of COVID-19 was less than 14 thousand – the number of people infected with coronavirus increased by 13 233. The total number of infected people reached 4 099 323, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Tuesday 16 February.

The last time 13,754 cases were detected was on 15 October. A smaller increase in comparison with today was recorded even earlier – on October 10 (12,846).

As of February 16, most cases – 1409 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (1082 cases) and the Moscow Region (643 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (one case), the Tyva Republic (two cases) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (three cases).

Also, over the past 24 hours, 459 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 80 979 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

Number of discharged patients increased per day by 17 627. A total of 3 624 663 patients recovered.