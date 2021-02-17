In Russia, for the first time since October, for the first time since October, less than 13 thousand new cases of coronavirus were detected – 12 828 in 85 regions. In total, 4,112,151 infections have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic. The operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection announced this in its Telegram-channel.

The latest figures below 13 thousand were recorded on October 10 – then the number of infections per day was 12 846.

Most of the new cases were detected in Moscow (1282), St. Petersburg (1103) and the Moscow region (470). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (4), Nenets (2) and Chukotka (1) Autonomous Districts.

During the day, 467 people died, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic was 81 446.

The daily rate of recovery was 17 919, the total – 3 642 582.