In Russia, for the first time since October, less than 12 thousand new cases of coronavirus were detected – 11 823 in 85 regions. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 4,189,153. The infection control operational headquarters said this in its Telegram-channel.

Most infections were recorded in Moscow (1198), St. Petersburg (913) and the Moscow region (723). Least of all – in the Magadan region (5), the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (4) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (3).

Over the past day, 417 people have died, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 84,047.

The daily rate of recovery was 12,956, the total – 3,739,344.