Over the past day, 8998 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Russia. This is the lowest figure since October 1 last year. This was announced on March 17 by the operational headquarters for monitoring and controlling the spread of infection.

In the country, over the past 24 hours, 10,755 patients have recovered, 427 people have died.

The largest number of cases of the disease was recorded in Moscow (1201), St. Petersburg (927) and the Moscow region (436).

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,418,436 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Russia, 4,024,975 people have recovered, and 93,364 patients have died.

On March 16, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that a test system was registered in the country to detect a number of coronavirus strains.

On the same day, it was reported that a South African strain of coronavirus was found in Russia.

According to Georgy Vikulov, director of the National Research Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Viral Infections, travelers could have brought him to Russia.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said that the issue of the complete closure of Russian borders in connection with the discovery in Russia of the South African strain of coronavirus is not being discussed.

