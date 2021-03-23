The official inflation figures have been growing since December (in March they reached 3.6% and 40.7% annually). But people perceive them every day when they go shopping. According to the survey carried out monthly by the Di Tella University, inflation expectations for the next twelve months exceeded 45% for the first time since May 2020. In that month, expectations touched 50% and since then they went down and up but never above 45%.

Expected inflation was 45.2% in February, but advanced to 46.3% in the March measurement. In the first quarter of the year, the average expected inflation was 45.2%. A year ago, this was 33.8%.

According to the median of the responses, expected inflation increases to 50%, compared to the 45% reported in February.

In the regional distribution, the interior of the country continues to show higher inflation expectations (49.2%), a slight increase over the February measurement (49.1%). But in the City of Buenos Aires they rose from 43% to 46.2%. And in the GBA they went from 43.7% to 44.8%.

Infation expectations for the next 12 months. Di Tella University Fountain. March 2021

When analyzing by income level (approximated by educational level), households with lower incomes have a higher expectation than those with higher incomes (49.8% vs 46.07%). This gap increased: in February it was 2.4 percentage points; now it is 3.7, indicates the report from the Di Tella University. In households with higher incomes, the expected inflation practically remained (went from 45.7% to 46.07%)

The university carried out the survey together with the Poliarquía consultancy among 1,200 cases in various cities of the country. The interviews are by telephone and took place between March 1 and 17.

