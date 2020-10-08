In Moscow, 55 patients with coronavirus have died over the past day. About this in Telegram reported the operational headquarters of the capital.

Thus, in the Russian capital, for the first time since June, more than 50 deaths with COVID were recorded per day.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 5,497 people have died in Moscow. During this period, more than 314 thousand cases of infection were detected.

Earlier, the chief doctor of the hospital in Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, said that the number of severe cases of COVID-19 had increased in Moscow. Now there are 1.5 thousand such people in the capital. Among patients, the elderly make up 20-25 percent. Protsenko also explained the congestion of ambulances at the 40th hospital in Kommunarka. According to him, this was due to an increase in the number of new patients with coronavirus who need urgent hospitalization.