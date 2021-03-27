D.he infection situation in Germany continues to worsen. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the seven-day incidence was last at 124.9, as shown by figures from Saturday morning. The value is now higher than it has been since January 19 (131.5). The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 5 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

On Friday the RKI had given the incidence as 119.1, two weeks ago it was 76.1. The seven-day incidence indicates the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week and is an important indicator for the course of the pandemic. After the number of new infections fell significantly in lockdown by around mid-February, the number of infections recently rose sharply again – which experts also attribute to the widespread use of more contagious variants.

The health authorities in Germany reported 20,472 new corona infections to the RKI over the course of Friday, as it was called on Saturday morning. In addition, 157 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 16,033 new infections and 207 new deaths within one day.

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

The RKI has counted 2.75 million detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 2.47 million. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 75,780.

According to the RKI management report on Friday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.14 (previous day 1.08). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 114 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.