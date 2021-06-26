For the first time in the past six months, more than 21 thousand new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia per day – as of June 26, 2021, 21,665 infections were registered in 85 regions in the last 24 hours. 619 deaths were recorded. During the day, 14,347 people fully recovered in Russia. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 5,430,753. Telegram-channel.

Most infections were detected in Moscow (8457), Moscow region (2504) and St. Petersburg (1247). Least of all – Chukotka (3) and Nenets (6) Autonomous Districts, as well as in the Jewish Autonomous Region (14).

The last time such high rates were recorded was on January 24, 2021. Then, according to statistics, 21,127 people fell ill with coronavirus in the country.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia the daily incidence of coronavirus for the second day in a row exceeds 20 thousand cases. On June 25, 20,393 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the country, and on June 24, 20,182 infections were reported (on that day, the growth rate was 0.38 percent).