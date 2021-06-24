In Russia, over the past day, 20,182 new cases of coronavirus were detected. Such indicators were recorded for the first time since January – on the 21st, 21,127 infections were recorded. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 5,388,695. Telegram-channel.

The day before, 17,594 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia. The growth rate was 0.38 percent.

Most infections were registered in Moscow (8598), Moscow region (2308) and St. Petersburg (1143). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (9), Nenets (6) and Chukotka (5) Autonomous Districts.

During the day, 568 people died, in total, at the beginning of the pandemic, 131,463 deaths were recorded.

The daily rate of recovery was 13,505, the total – 4,915,615.