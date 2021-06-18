In Russia, over the past day, 17,262 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions of the country. The operational headquarters announced this in its Telegram-channel.

17262 COVID-19 cases revealed in Russia per day

Most infections were found in Moscow (9056), Moscow region (1254) and St. Petersburg (970). Least of all – in the Nenets AO (4) and Chukotka AO (1).

According to the operational headquarters, 10 954 people fully recovered per day, 453 people died.

In total, 5,281,309 cases of infection were detected in the country, 128,445 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

June 18 in Moscow revealed the maximum incidence rate since the beginning of the pandemic. During the day, 3,784 people recovered in the capital, and 78 patients died.