Having arrived in Italy after months and months, Saman Abbas’ father continues to declare himself innocent and ask for justice for his daughter

After arriving in Italy, for the first time, the father of Saman Abbas appeared in the Reggio Emilia court during the trial in which he is accused of having put an end to the life of his eighteen-year-old daughter.

The man continues to reiterate that he is innocent and that he wants justice for what happened to Saman Abbas. He testified that he arrived in Pakistan together with his wife Nazia and denied the accusations that he had never planned a return to Italy. The police showed up at his house while he was outside the house, in a field, and his wife was inside the house. From that moment on he would lost all contact with the mother of his daughter and with any other member of his family. Nazia is the only one still at large.

The words of the lawyer of Saman Abbas’ father

The defense lawyer, Simone Servillo, defined him as a man who was judged as a monsterbut who has lost his daughter and only asks for justice to be done:

You painted him as a monster, he’s just a father whose daughter was killed who is asking for justice. He is tried by imprisonment but very calm. He absolutely doesn’t know who killed Saman. Shabbar says that the dictates of Islam do not mean the possibility of forcing one’s daughter into marriage.

Saman Abbas disappeared from Novellara in 2021, after she returned home to get her documents and free herself from that pre-defined wedding. Her mother had promised her help, but for the prosecution it was just a trap. The eighteen year old girl disappeared and was found, after a year and a half, lifeless, buried near an abandoned farmhouse, thanks to the indications from uncle Danish.

The latter is accused of his crime together with his two cousins, all currently detained in Italy. Just a few hours ago new news arrived, two inmates told their uncle Danish’s confidences. He would have admitted to them that he had participated in the crime of the eighteen year old Pakistani girl.