Sailors in Spain shoot at killer whales surrounding them

On August 20, footage appeared on the network in which sailors in Strait of Gibraltar near the city of Tarifa shoot back from killer whales surrounding their yacht. This incident brought a three-year confrontation between marine predators and humans to a new level. Animal rights activists immediately raised a fuss, and the scientists again shrugged – they don’t know why killer whales attack small ships.

Attacks by these marine animals have happened before, but occurred two or three times a decade and almost never led to serious consequences. The situation changed in May 2020. Since then, hundreds of killer whale attacks on small boats have been recorded in the waters of Spain and Portugal. Moreover, three yachts sank after these attacks.

Statistically it turns out that such incidents happen almost every two days. Two days before the shooting off the coast of Tarifa, killer whales attacked the pleasure boat Santa Barbara in Portuguese waters and torn off him the steering wheel. Sailors poured diesel fuel into the water in an attempt to scare off predators. As a result, the killer whales swam away, and the Santa Barbara was taken in tow by rescuers.

There were two smaller killer whales and one adult. Small ones shook the steering wheel, and the big one sailed away and rammed the yacht into the side with acceleration Werner Schaufelbergerskipper of a ship sunk by killer whales on 4 May

A week earlier, a similar incident occurred in the same area. Then an elderly sailor encountered the killer whales. Aggressive animals also tore off the rudder of his ship. On June 23, it was reported that three killer whales in the Strait of Gibraltar attacked the yacht of athletes participating in the regatta.

What is known about attacking killer whales?

Scientists are not yet able to name the exact cause of killer whale aggression. The fact is that these animals are very smart. Their behavior differs not only in different regions of the planet, but also in individual family groups.

Families of killer whales consist of an older female and her cubs of different ages. Each group includes related families. They often have their own language: a set of vocal signals they use to communicate. At the same time, some signals remain common to all killer whales.

Intraspecific violence in these predators is almost absent. During family scandals, the most aggressive manifestations of discontent can be indignant flapping with flippers on the water.

A killer whale with a severed rudder in its mouth Frame: USA TODAY / Youtube

Each territorial population specializes in catching only one or two types of prey. For example, in the area of ​​the Iberian Peninsula, killer whales feed mainly on bluefin tuna, which gathers in the Strait of Gibraltar from spring to summer, and later migrates to the shores of Spanish Galicia. Most attacks on yachts occur on this route.

over 500 killer whale attacks happened since 2020

For three years of constant killer whale attacks, scientists have collected a lot of material about animals from the most aggressive group, which they identified thanks to the data of animal rights activists. Their nicknamed gladiator killer whales and give them names that begin with the word “gladys”.

The main instigator of the attacks is believed to be an older killer whale from one of the families, who was given the nickname Gladys the White. Her constant accomplices are her sisters Gladys Clara and Gladys Delilah, as well as cubs Gladys Filabres and Gladys Tariq.

In addition, the mother of Gladys White – Gladys Lamara – is also seen during raids on sailors. At the same time, she never participates in attacks personally, but only watches what is happening from the side.

Why did killer whales attack people?

At first, nine predators participated in attacks on yachts. This summer, scientists said that their number had grown to 15. According to one version, older individuals learn attack the boats of the young. True, not all experts agree with this theory.

We don’t think killer whales specifically teach their cubs this. However, the pattern of behavior has spread vertically to young people, and then horizontally among them, because they consider it to be something very important. Alfredo Lopez Fernandezbiologist from the University of Aveiro, specialist in the study of killer whales

Now more and more popular gaining a hypothesis according to which in 2020 Gladys Belaya suffered during a meeting with a certain yacht. After that, she and her relatives began to consider all ships of a certain size as a threat.

Orcas really attack mainly boats up to 12 meters long, moving at a speed of about 10 kilometers per hour. Almost always, they attack the stern of the yacht first and try to disable her rudder.

Killer whale family group Photo: Francois Gohier / VW Pics / Universal Images Group / Getty Images

The predators target about one ship in 100, so they may be carefully choosing them according to certain parameters, scientists say. At the same time, if the boat stops, the animals quickly fall behind it.

Some scientists tend to think that killer whales are just having fun. So thinks, for example, the Spanish marine biologist Renaud de Stefanis, who stated that there could be no talk of any “revenge on boats”, and that animals just like to play with the propellers of small yachts. This, in his opinion, is indicated by the fact that killer whales lose interest in the vessel when it turns off the engine. This opinion is shared by other experts.

See also Ukraine-Russia, basic attack Lviv: dead and wounded, including foreigners They are incredibly curious and playful animals, so it is possible that there is more play than aggression in all this. Deborah Gileskiller whale researcher at the University of Washington and the nonprofit Wild Orca

According to another extravagant, but not unfounded theory, attacks on ships may be a fashionable fad among killer whales, as strange as it sounds. Another similar hobby is scientists, for example, observed in 1987, when a group of these predators in Puget Bay in the United States made it fashionable to carry salmon carcasses on their heads.

First, one of the older females appeared with such an ornament on the muzzle. A few weeks later, not only her family, but also two neighbors were sporting salmon “hats”. And then the fashion went away as suddenly as it appeared. The following year, some killer whales tried to revive it, but they did not succeed.

The confrontation between humans and killer whales may escalate

Whatever the cause of killer whale attacks on yachts off the coast of Spain and Portugal, animal rights activists are increasingly talking about a growing danger to the local population. The events of August 20 showed that some sailors are ready to take tough measures.

A killer whale heading towards a fishing boat in the Strait of Gibraltar Photo: Robertharding / Legion-Media

French yachtsman Sebastien Destremau, whose boat was also attacked by killer whales, expressed concern about the prospects for the development of the conflict and accused journalists of inflating it.

The problem is that the media emphasizes aggression, and therefore people are armed, dragging shotguns on board. Sebastian Destremaufrench sailor

The Spanish government has already launched a program to tag all local killer whales with GPS beacons to minimize the “probability of interacting” with sailing vessels. Portugal’s National Cruise Association said it was testing some sort of acoustic device to scare killer whales.

However, animal rights activists fear that more and more sailors will take on board weapons and maim rare animals, of which there are only about 50 individuals in the region.