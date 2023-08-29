This is the first time that the Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile has been announced.

In addition, the ministry announced the interception of two HIMARS missiles and two HARM anti-radar missiles.

This came in the daily report of the Russian Defense Ministry, as this is the first time that the Russian army has announced the downing of a “Neptune” missile since the beginning of the special military operation.

Neptune rocket specifications

The “Neptune” missile is an anti-ship cruise missile produced by the Kiev State Design Bureau of Ukraine. It can be launched from 3 types of platforms: land, sea and air.

This missile was first announced in 2013.

The first test launch of this missile took place on March 22, 2016.

In terms of performance, the Neptune cruise missile is generally similar to the Russian KH-35U.

Its planned range is 280 km.

It carries a high-explosive warhead weighing about 145 kilograms.

This missile is effective against ships with a displacement of up to 5,000 tons.

The Neptune missile is equipped with an inertial navigation system with active radar guidance in the final phase of its flight.

The missile flies 10-15 meters above sea level.

In the final phase of the flight, it will descend to 3-5 meters above sea level to overcome hostile defense systems.

military operations

In terms of military operations, the Russian Ministry of Defense said today, Tuesday, that Russian forces repelled 6 attacks by Ukrainian forces on the Kobyansk axis, and neutralized about 50 Ukrainian soldiers.

The ministry also announced that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces.

In its statement, it said: “An ammunition depot belonging to the 93rd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the Druzhkovka district of Donetsk.”

According to the Ministry of Defense: “The Russian forces managed to target a military train loaded with ammunition in the direction of Donetsk.”

The statement added: “The enemy’s losses in this direction amounted to more than 340 Ukrainian soldiers killed and wounded, 6 armored fighting vehicles, 13 vehicles, and two D-20 and Mista-B howitzers.”

And the defense said: “In the direction of the south of Donetsk, units of the ‘Vostok’ group of forces, in cooperation with army aviation and artillery, destroyed up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored fighting vehicles, three vehicles and two howitzers.”

“An ammunition depot belonging to the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the Novomikhaylovka district of Donetsk,” the statement continued.