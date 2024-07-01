Russia is studying a block of laser gyroscopes and a GPS module for ATACMS missiles

The guidance and flight correction system of the American ATACMS operational-tactical missile fell into the hands of Russian specialists, who began a detailed study of the trophy. They received a block of laser gyroscopes and a GPS module.

There are three laser ring gyroscopes. Thanks to them, it is kept on the tuned ballistic trajectory. GPS antenna, thanks to which correction is made on the primary and final sections of the ballistic trajectory weapons specialist

RIA Novosti for the first time publishes footage of the internal structure of missiles supplied from the USA to Ukraine.

Now Russian experts will be able to study the operation of the rocket systems throughout the flight and the possibility of adjusting its course. This will allow you to come up with ways to effectively protect against it. However, how the parts of the American missile ended up in the hands of the Russian side is not reported.

Ukraine used ATACMS to attack Sevastopol on June 23

The ATACMS ballistic missiles began to be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in 2023. Five of these missiles were fired at Sevastopol on June 23, when one of them exploded over the Uchkuyevka beach with vacationers. As a result, more than 150 people were injured, and four more, including children, could not be saved.

Several days after the attack, Emergencies Ministry divers found three unexploded submunitions from a missile near the beach. In addition, it was reported that the victims of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on the beach in Sevastopol had atypical wounds – they did not bleed.

Russia then accused the United States of facilitating an attack on the beach with people; the Russian Ministry of Defense promised a response. The Pentagon responded by saying that the beach was not the target of the Ukrainian army’s attack. At the same time, the department emphasized that Ukraine itself decides where to strike.

The US has revealed the danger of ATACMS missiles

ATACMS is an operational-tactical ballistic missile that can be launched from multiple launch rocket systems, including the M142 HIMARS. It was developed by Lockheed Martin. The transfer of the missiles to Kyiv became known in April of this year. As reported by American media, the latest deliveries were with a modification that assumes a range of up to 300 kilometers.

Last year, Titus Peachey, a member of the steering committee of the American Coalition to Ban Cluster Munitions, revealed the dangers of ATACMS being transferred to Kyiv. According to him, the supply of these ammunition to Ukraine is irresponsible, as they pose a threat to the country’s civilian population.

“The administration’s decision [президента США Джо] Biden’s delivery of ATACMS cluster-warhead missiles to Ukraine ignores many decades of human suffering due to indiscriminate weapons,” he said.