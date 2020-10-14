In Russia, over the past 24 hours, 14,231 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 84 regions of the country, such indicators were recorded in the country for the first time. This is reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel on Wednesday 14 October.

Most of all new cases per day were registered in Moscow (4573), St. Petersburg (602) and the Moscow region (429). Least of all – in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (5) and the Chechen Republic (4). 239 deaths were recorded, 7920 people fully recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,340,409 cases of coronavirus in 85 regions, 23,205 deaths and 1,039,705 recoveries have been identified in the country.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that the situation with the coronavirus in Russia is extremely tense, and indicated that the Russians do not follow the recommendations introduced to fight the infection. According to him, minimization of risks for the country and the economy depends on compliance with the introduced measures.