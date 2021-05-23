Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

In a precedent, the first of its kind, the international platform “Netflix” is preparing to release a documentary film about an Arab artist.

The film deals with the life of the Lebanese singer Myriam Fares.

The events of the film cover an hour and 11 minutes behind the scenes of her next album’s preparations, the period of pregnancy and her second son, Dave, who was born on October 20 of last year, as well as some details of her personal life during the closure period due to the new Corona virus pandemic.

The date for the work, which is an idea and directed by Myriam Fares, will be put on the international stage on June 3.

Myriam Fares was recently subjected to harsh criticism by Egyptian followers on social media, after comments deemed offensive.