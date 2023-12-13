Every December, the magazine Nature choose ten protagonists of some of the most relevant stories for science that year. In the selection that he presents today for 2023, for the first time, he has included an entity that is not human. ChatGPT, a robot capable of answering questions and maintaining conversations in a more or less intelligent way, has helped write academic papers, summarized scientific articles and prepared documents that have been used to request research grants. In addition, he has intensified the debate around the limits of artificial intelligence, the nature of human intelligence and the way in which these new technologies should be regulated.

Along with the potential that this technology has for knowledge management or even the generation of new knowledge, the editors of Nature They point to the need for transparency in the management of such a powerful tool. “The size and complexity of large language models [en los que se basan programas como ChatGPT] “It means they are inherently black boxes, but understanding why they produce what they produce is more difficult when their code and training materials are not public, as is the case with ChatGPT,” they warn. Although it is not known what these models will yield and the limits that will be placed on computing capacity or available databases, the generative artificial intelligence revolution is unstoppable.

More information

The human brain after artificial intelligence

Although a machine is recognized as the protagonist, in the selection of Nature one of its creators is also included. Ilya Sutskever, chief scientist and co-founder of OpenAI, the organization that created ChatGPT, is one of the minds at the forefront of generative artificial intelligence. He saw this company, showered with billions of euros by Microsoft, as an opportunity to develop artificial general intelligence, capable of surpassing that of humans and developing his own consciousness. In recent months he had directed his efforts towards creating a method that allows directing and controlling artificial intelligence systems smarter than humans.

Sutskever sees the potential of artificial intelligence as too great for the models to be available to anyone who wants to use them and was among the first to realize that the systems that scientists like his mentor, Geoffrey Hinton, had begun to develop would begin to show their benefits. current capabilities with increasing computing power. A month ago he found himself swept up in a whirlwind of human passions in the company he founded. As a member of OpenAI's board of directors, he removed his CEO, Sam Altman, for loss of trust. Three days later he assured in a tweet that I regretted this decision. Two months before had warned that anyone who valued intelligence above the rest of human qualities was going to have a bad time.

Mice are born from cells of two males

Katsuhiko Hayashi of Osaka University announced in March that he had created mouse pups from cells from two males. Hayashi and his team had already managed to create, in 2016, functional mouse eggs from stem cells. This time, they took cells from the tails of male mice, with their X and Y chromosomes, and converted them into stem cells. In this process, 3% lost their Y chromosomes, and were selected by the researchers, who then applied a treatment to cause errors during cell division. Some of these failures produced cells with two X chromosomes, like female cells, and continued the process to convert those stem cells into oocytes. During each step of this meticulous work, many cells are lost. Finally, they were able to create 630 embryos to implant in mice. Of them, seven babies were born. Researchers consider the application of these techniques to humans, who have cells that are more complicated to work with, distant, but they want to apply it to save the northern white rhinoceros (Ceratotherium simum cottoni), a species of which only two females remain.

Svetlana Mojsov, in an archive image from Rockefeller University. Chris Taggart

The forgotten diet pills

One of the scientific news of the year has been the widespread use of GLP-1 analogues for obesity. These drugs, originally created to treat diabetes, mimic the hormones that naturally make us feel full after eating. Their effectiveness in losing weight has made them a bestseller. Magazine Nature remember that this product has been possible, in part, thanks to the pioneering work of Svetlana Mojsov, a researcher at Rockefeller University in New York (USA), who identified and characterized the hormone and created peptides and antibodies that made possible the experiments that showed that GLP-1 could reduce blood glucose levels. Despite the success of drugs like semaglutide, which have sales of about a billion dollars a month, Mojsov has long been ignored. After years of struggle, the researcher has managed to get magazines like cell and Nature have introduced changes in their publications to reflect their work with these molecules when they were at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston (USA).

Progress against malaria

The great protagonists of world science tend to concentrate in rich countries, where there are the necessary resources to pay for brains and equipment. In this year's list, Halidou Tinto, director of the Nanoro Clinical Research Unit in Burkina Faso, enters from a place where, until his arrival in 2007, there was no electricity. This year, thanks to his work in clinical trials, the R21 malaria vaccine was recommended by the World Health Organization. It is the second vaccine against this disease, which causes half a million deaths a year in Africa, largely children under five years of age. The institute run by Tinto has been key as a testing site for these vaccines, and the researcher is working on more than 30 clinical trials against diseases that mainly affect poor countries.

Environmental fighters

Nature celebrates the return of Marina Silva to the Government of Brazil. Brazil's Minister of Environment and Climate Change announced in August of this year a 43% decrease in alerts for deforestation in the Amazon rainforest compared to the previous year. During the years of Jair Bolsonaro's presidency, the magazine notes, “the Government imposed 40% fewer fines for environmental crimes and logging in the Amazon increased by around 60%.

The second environmental protagonist is Eleni Myrivili, the first UN Heat chief. After years raising awareness about the effects of warming on the lives of citizens as a councilor in Athens, she has now gone on to develop that work on a global level. She is also seeking funding to make cities more sustainable and resilient to rising temperatures. At the Dubai climate summit she has sought support for cooling technologies that do not produce greenhouse emissions.

Advance against bladder cancer

Progress against some tumors has not followed the overall positive trend in the fight against cancer. This year, Thomas Powles of St Bartholomew's Hospital in London saw results that he thought were incredible. A combination of two drugs, a kind of Trojan horse that includes a targeted drug that delivers a load of chemotherapy to the desired site, managed to increase the average survival of patients with bladder cancer from 16 months to two and a half years. Powles, another of the scientists of the year for Naturestates that this milestone is the largest for advanced bladder cancer in the last four decades and the only one capable of improving the standard treatment that has been used since the 1980s.

Harness the energy of the Sun

One of the hopes for achieving abundant energy without too many harmful effects on the environment is to control nuclear fusion, the phenomenon that illuminates the Sun. Last summer, US scientists, at a $3.5 billion laser facility in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, managed to compress hydrogen nuclei to convert them into helium nuclei and produce more energy than necessary to produce that fusion. Annie Kritcher, an engineer at the National Ignition Facility, played a key role in this achievement by creating the capsule that traps the atoms on which to direct the laser beam to start the nuclear reaction. Kritcher believes that it will be possible to increase the energy produced to the levels necessary to create the first prototype of a laser nuclear fusion reactor.

Amend the plan to 'Nature' for superconductivity

Science, when applied properly, has the ability to correct one's own mistakes. This is what stands out in the case of James Hamlin, a physicist at the University of Florida in Gainesville, who detected problems in scientific papers that claimed to have found a superconductor of electricity at room temperature. These articles, which are now retracted, had been signed by the physicist Ranga Dias, who spoke, when he was included in Nature's list of ten outstanding scientists, in 2020, of a “holy grail” that could change the world as we know it. This material would allow ultra-efficient engines and transport networks to be designed without energy losses, but it seems that the dream will have to wait.

A prize for finishing fourth

When Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon, India became the fourth country, behind the United States, the Soviet Union and China to achieve that achievement. Kalpana Kalahasti, associate project director, played a leading role in the mission. Among other things, his work consisted of reorganizing the project after Chandrayaan-2 destroyed the crashed probe on the Moon in 2019. Together with the project director, Palanivel Veeramuthuvel, they reduced the mass of the orbital module so that the lander could have more fuel and more robust landing legs. Building on this progress, India wants to put its astronauts on the Moon in the 2040s.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.