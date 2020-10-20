In Russia, over the past 24 hours, for the first time, more than 16 thousand new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 84 regions – 16 319. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters to control and combat the spread of infection.

Most infections were registered in Moscow (4999), St. Petersburg (695) and the Moscow region (426). Least of all – in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the Chechen Republic (6 each). 9704 recoveries were recorded, 269 people died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,431,635 cases of infection have been detected in 85 regions, 24,365 deaths and 1,085,608 recoveries in the country.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko called on citizens to take precautions and reduce social activity in order to gain time before the start of mass vaccination.

Vasily Ignatiev, the general director of the manufacturing company R-Pharm, admitted that Russians will start receiving vaccinations with Sputnik V in late November-December.