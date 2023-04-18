Prigozhin says the measure is necessary “for the Russian authorities and society in general”. This is the first time that a Putin ally has expressed support for ending the conflict. The head of the Russian private paramilitary organization Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, caused an uproar by defending the end of the war in Ukraine. The leader of the mercenary group said that it would be “ideal” for Russia to declare at this point that the objectives of the military operation were fulfilled. This is the first public proposal of its kind made by someone close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“To the authorities [russas] and society in general, it is necessary to put an end to the special military operation,” wrote Prigozhin in an article published on Telegram on Friday (14/04), in reference to the way Moscow calls the war in Ukraine. The ideal, according to him, would be “to announce that Russia achieved the results it was looking for and, in a way, we achieved it”.

“In theory, Russia has already put an end to it by annihilating a large part of the active male population of Ukraine and intimidating another part, which fled to Europe”, alleged the head of Wagner.

Prigozhin emphasized that Russia managed to seize the Sea of ​​Azov and a large part of the Black Sea, seized a “juicy piece of Ukrainian territory” and created a land corridor to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014. Russia, according to he must “fortify himself and cling tooth and nail to the territories he already owns” and not reach any kind of agreement with Ukraine.

“And if we come out of this fight badly, nothing happens. Russia’s fortified regions will not allow them to enter the country’s territory, ”he added.

The leader of the mercenaries recalled that, for Russia, there is always the risk that the situation at the front deteriorates after the start of a counter-offensive and said that the only option at the moment is “to go in with everything”.

A declaration of an end to the war at this point would fall short of the current goals of the Kremlin, which wants the complete conquest of four regions of Ukraine: Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson.

No peace talks

In the 3,329-word message, Prigozhin spoke out against any negotiations that would mean that Russia should return occupied territories in Ukraine. “Moscow cannot accept any deal, only a fair fight. And the sooner it starts, the better ”, he stressed advocating a final battle.

Summarizing the situation, the head of the mercenaries noted that the Ukrainians are ready for an offensive, and the Russians are ready to repel it. “The best scenario for healing Russia, for it to unite and become a more powerful state, is an offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which would make any concessions and negotiations impossible,” he considered.

In this way, Prigozhin wrote, “either the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be crushed in a frank struggle, or Russia will heal its wounds, accumulate its strength and again defeat its opponents”.

The Wagner Group is a Kremlin-backed paramilitary company working alongside Russia in Ukraine. Currently, the mercenaries are mainly focused on battling Bakhmut in the east of the country and claim control of most of the city, although Ukrainian forces contest the group’s advance.

The Wagner Group is notorious for its ruthlessness and brutal battlefield tactics. He also demonstrated his off-front violence in videos of alleged executions of defecting mercenaries.

How did the Wagner Group come about?

The Wagner Group is under the spotlight for its role in the war in Ukraine.

The group was founded in 2014 and one of its first known missions was on the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea that same year, when mercenaries in unmarked uniforms helped Russian-backed separatist forces take over the region.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow initially used mercenaries to bolster frontline forces, but has since increasingly relied on them in critical battles such as in the cities of Bakhmut and solder.

The paralimitar company, its owner and most of its commanders were subject to sanctions from the United States, United Kingdom and European Union (EU).

Who is part of the Wagner Group?

The Wagner private military company existed long before the start of the war in Ukraine and consisted of a few thousand mercenaries.

Most of them were believed to be highly trained former elite soldiers. But when Russia’s losses during the war in Ukraine began to mount, the company’s owner, the Kremlin-linked oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, began to expand the group, recruiting Russian prisoners and civilians as well as foreigners.

In a video that has been circulating the internet since September 2022, Prigozhin is seen in the courtyard of a Russian prison addressing a crowd of convicts and promising that if they serve in Ukraine for six months, their sentences will be commuted.

Despite its growing presence in the war, the effectiveness of the Wagner Group is unclear, with analysts suggesting that the group suffers large numbers of casualties without making significant advances.

cn (DW, Efe, Lusa)