Jan Dirk Stouten is known as the good-natured commentator and presenter, who got laughs with his fanatical reporting of Feyenoord. However, behind his imposing appearance lies deep sadness. In a candid interview he talks about the invisible battle he waged for years. “I was crying for an hour, but told colleagues that I had hay fever.”
#time #Jan #Dirk #Stouten #talks #struggle #fought #years #39Hopefully #people #this39
Live broadcast | This is where the goat flies now – US authorities are monitoring moment by moment
Santa Claus, who set off from the North Pole in American style, flies around the world in an animation imitating...
Leave a Reply