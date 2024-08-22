The World Health Organization said on Thursday that Ivory Coast has reported cases of monkeypox strain 2 for the first time since the outbreak began in several countries in 2022.

Earlier today, Singapore’s Ministry of Health announced that it has recorded 13 cases of monkeypox this year.

She added that all infections so far have been from sub-strain 2.

Thailand also confirmed that a case detected this week was of subtype 1 of the virus. It is the second confirmed case of that strain outside Africa.

Subtype 1B is of global concern because it spreads easily between humans through direct contact.

The World Health Organization, in Geneva, declared a public health emergency of international concern, the highest level of warning, due to the emergence of a new strain of the viral disease “Mpox” (monkeypox).

The organization confirmed that there is a risk that this disease may spread again internationally after its spread in 2022 and become a health risk in a number of countries.