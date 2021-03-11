How many times do we hear about (or talk about) the social role of clubs. And how many grew up within the walls and under the shed of the gym of a neighborhood club following the values ​​of sport and while generating a sense of belonging that made people love those places where there were arches, basketball hoops and buffets smelling of musty. Yes, even Luna de Avellaneda, the film by Juan José Campanella, narrated the struggle of a group of neighbors to save a small institution from the real estate advance.

Does anyone really know how many clubs there are across the country?

Volleyball at the Drysdale club in Carapachay with social distance.

With that objective, to register all non-profit sports institutions in Argentina, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Nation initiated the National Survey of Sports Clubs and Entities (RENACED).

Through this unprecedented initiative, information on sports entities throughout the country will be collected and systematized. Qualitative work will also be carried out on administrative and organizational aspects (gender policies, infrastructure and community activities, among others). The representatives of these institutions may send their queries for registration to the Directorate of Neighborhood and Town Clubs by mail to [email protected]

“The clubs are the heart of our sports policy and for the first time in history we are going to know how many there are. We are convinced that it will be a great step, because to carry out efficient public policies it is essential to have accurate diagnoses. That is why we are going to advance with this ambitious survey ”, reflected the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Nation, Matías Lammens.

One of the rooms of the Mariñaque club in Pompeii that suffered greatly during the pandemic. Photo: JM Foglia.

The initiative is part of other actions carried out by the National Government to support these sports entities, such as the “Clubs en Obra” program – the largest public investment in history in sports infrastructure for clubs – or the “Club Assistance Unit. de Barrio y Pueblo ”, to advance the regularization process at the federal level.

It will be a first step. After what the clubs suffered during the pandemic, added to the economic deterioration that has taken decades, it may be a push for the resurrection.