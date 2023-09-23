The High Elections Commission aims behind this step to monitor and document all the details and events of the long election day, and to ensure the greatest degree of transparency and integrity.

Observers believe that this step, which is a precedent in the elections in Iraq, would give more credibility to the conduct and results of the electoral process, especially in light of the accusations usually exchanged between political forces of working to manipulate the results in every electoral battle.

Commenting on the Commission’s decision, Imad Jameel, head of the media team for the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

• For the first time in Iraq, we will install surveillance cameras for the electoral process during the provincial council elections, and events will be recorded with two cameras at each station, which will cover all the details of the voting processes.

• Cameras will be turned on before the start of polling at seven in the morning until the complete completion of polling operations, manual counting and sorting, and the announcement of the results.

• These approximately 70,000 cameras will document the events inside the various stations with audio and video, and about 7,000 cameras will be installed in the courtyards of the polling stations for the purpose of monitoring, in addition to providing other backup cameras in case some of the installed cameras malfunction.

A division between supporters and opponents

What makes these elections more important is that they are the first electoral entitlement since the last general elections that took place in October of the year 2021, and the chronic political vacuum it left behind that extended for nearly a full year before the formation of the government by the State Administration Coalition, which was assigned to be headed by Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, who assumed the position of Prime Minister’s Office on October 27.

Opinions in the street are divided between demands for the return of provincial councils, as they deepen administrative decentralization and contribute to the development of the provinces and their service development, and those who consider them to be merely flabby councils dependent on political entities.

Provincial council elections were scheduled to be held in 2018, coinciding with the parliamentary elections at that time, but they were postponed more than once.

In the wake of unprecedented popular protests that reached their peak in November of 2019, the Iraqi Parliament then voted to dissolve those councils and vote to end their work, which was among the most prominent demands of the demonstrators, accusing them of corruption and dependence on partisan and political agendas, according to them.

In numbers

– According to the new law regarding elections for the Iraqi Parliament and provincial councils, these councils consist of 285 seats, of which 10 seats will be allocated to sects.

– According to Law No. 4 of 2023, the Third Amendment to the Law on Elections for the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Provincial Councils, and Districts, No. 12 of 2018, seats for the Iraqi provincial councils are distributed among the provinces according to population size, which amounts to 15, with the exception of the provinces of the Kurdistan region.

According to the Iraqi constitution, provincial councils have broad powers. They are not subject to the control or supervision of any ministry or entity not linked to a ministry, and they have broad administrative and financial powers.

The elected provincial councils are responsible for selecting the governor and the governorate’s executive officials, and they have the powers of dismissal, appointment, and approval of the project plan in accordance with the financial budget allocated to the governorate by the central government in the capital, Baghdad.