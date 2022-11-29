After more than two months of protests and strong repression, an Iranian general admitted that more than 300 people have died in the context of the demonstrations that began due to the death of the young Mahsa Amini, after remaining in police custody. However, the official figure is far from those provided by human rights groups, which estimate at least 450 deaths.

It is the first time that Tehran officially admits the existence of fatalities in the wave of anti-government rejection that has shaken the country for two months.

“I am not aware of the latest figures, but I believe that more than 300 people have died in the country, including children, since the incident,” said the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Aerospace Force, General Amir Ali Hayizadeh.

The soldier referred to the death of the young Mahsa Amini, 22, on September 16, as a result of a heart attack and cerebral coma.

The young Kurdish woman would have received a brutal beating after being arrested for not wearing the hijab correctly, according to what activists and relatives denounced, although the authorities deny the accusations.

Her death shook the country and the international community due to the strict and violent measures to which women are subjected in the Islamic Republic and the mobilizations soon turned into a cry against the nation’s high command, who are trying to stifle the voices of rejection. with extreme violence.

The official death figures are far from those provided by the DD groups. H H.

The official estimate of deaths in the protests is considerably lower than the number of fatalities reported by different NGOs such as Human Rights Activists, a US-based group that estimates that 451 protesters and 60 members of the Public Force have lost life.

The Human Rights News Agency (HRANA) estimates a total of at least 450 dead, in addition to 18,173 detainees.

The 300 deaths recognized by General Hayizadeh include “martyrs”, an apparent reference to the security forces. The military also suggested that many of the deaths occurred outside the demonstrations. However, he did not issue an exact figure nor did he explain where his estimate came from.

The repression also extends to the press. Some Iranian and foreign reporters are among those detained and local media do not report the number of deaths. Instead, and to a large extent, they focus on attacks on security forces by protesters.

In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by a non-employee of the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for raping the country’s conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. © AP

Without providing evidence, the government of Ebrahim Raisi blames “enemies of Iran”, opposition political groups, Western administrations and Saudi Arabia for motivating the wave of mobilizations.

The activists claim to be on the edge after decades of social and political repression, and deny having influence from abroad to extend the claims against their government.

The protests continue despite the brutal actions of the security forces using live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas.

Although the UN Human Rights Council approved a mission to investigate what happened on Iranian soil, Tehran has already announced that it will not cooperate.

There is no end in sight soon to the biggest protests in recent Iranian history, but neither are the violent attempts to contain them.

With EFE and AP