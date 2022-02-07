Dhe “Fortress Australia” that critics had spoken of opens its gates about two years after the introduction of its restrictive border policy. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government announced on Monday that double-vaccinated tourists, business travelers and other visitors from all over the world will be allowed to enter the country again from February 21. “You have to be double vaccinated to come to Australia. That’s the rule. And everyone is expected to comply,” Morrison said.

In his statement, the prime minister alluded to the controversy surrounding Serbian tennis world number one Novak Djoković, who, despite not being vaccinated, had received special permission to take part in the Melbourne Open, but was then expelled from the country as a “health risk”. “I think what happened earlier in the year sent a clear message to everyone around the world that this is a requirement to enter Australia,” Morrison said, referring to the inbound vaccination mandate.

The Prime Minister added that the various Australian states still have their own regulations governing arrivals from abroad. For example, the state of Western Australia continues to restrict the number of people entering the country from abroad, while the state of New South Wales in the east no longer has such restrictions in place.

The opening also serves to drive the recovery of the economy, added Home Secretary Karen Andrews on Monday. The tourism industry in particular has suffered a tremendous blow in the pandemic. Andrews also said that unvaccinated people would still need to apply for a special permit and provide medical reasons for not being vaccinated. Depending on the state, they may also be required to quarantine upon arrival. Australia had long followed a zero-Covid strategy and largely closed its external borders to international travel in March 2020.