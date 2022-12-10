The ceremony begins at 1500 GMT and is characterized by lavish formal attire, with men wearing white tie and women wearing long evening gowns with elegant hairdos.

It is worth noting that the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were shortened and no banquet was held, due to the outbreak of the Covid epidemic.

Many of the winners from the past two years are expected to attend this year’s ceremony, as well as the winners in 2022.

Last year, for example, there was a ceremony, but without the Nobel laureates attending and receiving their medals in their countries.

Over the course of a week, the winners participated in activities that varied between panel discussions and press conferences. They had time to visit universities and give lectures.

Five of the six Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm each year after a nomination process that is kept secret for the next 50 years. While receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, where a separate ceremony will be held.

Among the 2022 winners is Ben Bernanke, former head of the Federal Reserve (the US central bank), who, along with economists Douglas Diamond and Philipp Depwig, won the Nobel Prize in Economics for their research on how to avoid a deeper economic crisis by supporting troubled banks.

After the ceremony, a banquet will be held in the town hall, attended by members of the Swedish royal family, government officials, dignitaries and businessmen from different countries.