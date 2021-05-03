The dollar billionaire, the creator of the VKontakte social network and the Telegram messenger, Pavel Durov, for the first time in three years, posted a post on Instagram, the photo and signature to which made his subscribers laugh. This is reported by the Medialeaks edition.

A Russian businessman posted a photo on the roof of a building in Dubai. In the picture, Durov sits with a naked torso in the lotus position. He also left the caption under the photo “The outside world is a reflection of the inside.” In two hours, the publication has collected 65 thousand likes.

Subscribers reacted to the publication with memes and jokes. They noticed that Durov was sitting in the same pants as in the last photo, which was posted three years ago. Also, his philosophical signature was not disregarded.

Earlier, Durov accused Instagram and Facebook of making money on fraud on his behalf. He also called for the fight against the monopoly of Google and Apple on the installation of applications.