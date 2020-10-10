Coronavirus: Corona infects continue to grow at record levels in the world. For the first time in the world, more than three and a half lakh corona cases have come in a day. In the last 24 hours, 3.58 lakh corona cases have been reported, prior to this, the highest number of 3.49 lakh cases were registered on October 8. In the last 24 hours, 5,808 corona infected have also died. The highest death due to corona in the world is happening every day in India. After India, there are deaths in America, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Iran.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty-seven million people worldwide have been infected with corona. Out of this, 10 lakh 72 thousand (2.88%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 79 lakh (75%) patients have been cured. There are more than 81 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, 79 lakh people have fallen prey to infection here. In the last 24 hours more than 60 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, more than 27 thousand cases have been reported in Brazil in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,894,478, Death- 218,648

India : Case- 6,977,008, Death- 107,450

Brazil : Case- 5,057,190, Death- 149,692

Russia : Case- 1,272,238, Death- 22,257

Colombia : Case- 894,300, Death- 27,495

Spain : Case- 890,367, Death- 32,929

Argentina : Case- 871,468, Death- 23,225

Peru : Case- 843,355, Death- 33,158

Mexico : Case- 804,488, Death- 83,096

France: Case- 691,977, Death- 32,583

More than 5 lakh corona cases in 12 countries

In 12 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 5 lakhs. These include France and the UK. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy. More than 75 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, India, Mexico). More than 5.50 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 50 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

