Coronavirus: Corona virus wave has started once again around the world. The number of corona infections is increasing every day at record levels. For the first time in the world, more than four lakh corona cases have increased in a single day. A record 4.12 lakh corona cases came in 24 hours. The day before this, the maximum number of cases was 3.97 lakh. The number of deaths from this dangerous disease has also increased. Last day 6,185 people died.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty-nine million 65 thousand people have been infected with corona till now. Out of this, 11 lakh 8 thousand 617 people have lost their lives, while 2 crore 96 lakh 48 thousand patients have been cured. There are only more than 88 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

List of top 10 infected countries

America is at the top of the list of the countries most affected by the Corona epidemic and cases are also increasing here at the fastest pace. So far 82 lakh 88 thousand people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 71 thousand new cases have come in America. After this, India’s number comes. In India, more than 74 lakh people have become corona infected, 65 thousand cases have increased in the last 24 hours here. At the same time, Brazil has received only 30 thousand cases in 24 hours in the third most affected country.

America : Case- 8,288,278, Death- 223,644

More than 5 lakh corona cases in 13 countries

In 13 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 5 lakhs. These include South Africa, UK and Iran. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy. More than 85 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, India, Mexico). Nearly 6 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 40 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

