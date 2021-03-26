Friday, March 26, 2021
For the first time in the world … a deceased gets a doctorate!

March 26, 2021
An Egyptian university decided to award a doctorate degree to a professor at the Faculty of Education who died 4 months before discussing it in a human gesture that occurs for the first time.
Yesterday, Thursday, the Faculty of Education at the University of Tanta in northern Egypt discussed a doctoral thesis by professor and researcher at the faculty, Mohamed Madi Shaheen, who left 4 months ago and before discussing his thesis.
University President Mahmoud Zaki agreed with the proposal submitted by Dr. Mustafa Sadiq, Vice Dean of the College of Education, to discuss the researcher’s thesis, presented under the title Philosophy and Methods of Teaching Educational Technology, which he presented for discussion last year, but he left before discussing it, according to the “Al Arabiya Net” website.
The scientific committee met today at the college and discussed the message symbolically and decided to award a doctorate degree to the deceased in appreciation of him and his scientific mission in the presence of his wife, children and family members.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

